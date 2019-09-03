Chiefs-Mania ramping up at local apparel stores ahead of regular season kickoff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- There are high hopes and expectations this upcoming season for Chiefs fans.

In the metro, fans are getting amped up while stores are working overtime to stock-up.

"Monday through Friday, every single day, we are getting anywhere between 20 to 40 boxes of new Chiefs gear. We are restocking old stuff, getting new stuff and it is just filling the store," said Beau Tuttle, manager of the Rally House in downtown Kansas City.

Rally House is just one of the stores preparing early.

Tuttle said his location is stocked up with just about every item you can think of.

“The moments pre-season was in the air, it was Chiefs everything, everywhere," Tuttle said. “We have everything here. People come in say they want a t-shirt, then they are finding a Mahomes jersey for their dog, stuff for their car, souvenirs, cups, coffee, decals. Really anything and everything."

Merchandise featuring the 60th season logo is a new item this year, along with new shirts, LED glass globes, pins and trinkets.

As a diehard Chiefs fan himself, Tuttle said he's preparing for a long season both on the field -- and in the store.

"The team themselves is going to take us far this year, that`s for sure. But for the fan base and Rally House, I don`t know what to expect. I'm just staying on my toes," he said.

Week 1 finds the Chiefs in Jacksonville to meet the Jaguars and former Chief's quarterback Nick Foles.