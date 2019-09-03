Dave Ramsey financial program coming to 100 metro churches, starting this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A campaign to help you budget better and eliminate debt is coming to Kansas City.

Dave Ramsey's a best-selling author and media host, teaching people how to better manage their money.

Now his signature program Financial Peace University is part of a citywide program in Kansas City, Margin KC, which officially launches this weekend.

"Get ready. You're about to be part of a life-changing, one-of-a-kind movement," Ramsey said in a campaign video.

More than 100 churches are participating in Margin KC. Vineyard KC North is one of them. Its North Kansas City campus pastor, David Brooks, said he knows how valuable the program is after first being suckered into taking on debt in college.

"There was a pizza offered for free if i signed up for a credit card. I got a $500 credit card at 18 years old, and I didn't know how to handle it," Brooks said.

That few hundred bucks became thousands in debt, which he brought into his marriage with wife Jennifer. The couple now has three kids and successfully shed thousands in debt after taking Ramsey's course.

"All the sudden we're telling our money what to do and not living in fear, not living in pressure of paycheck to paycheck. That`s no way to live," Ramsey said.

Dana and Darin Fink said Financial Peace University changed their lives. They paid off $58,000 in consumer debt in under two years and admit it took a lot of sacrifices to get there.

"We both got part-time jobs outside our full-time jobs. We were selling things. We were doing all kinds of crazy things," Dana Fink said.

They learned how to create a budget and stick to it. Their paychecks were divvied up between debt, savings and expenses.

"When it is time to get paid, you get cash out and put it in here (envelopes). Then it's very black and white. When it's gone, it's gone," Fink said.

The Finks now teach the Financial Peace program to others. Their church, Restore, is also participating in Margin KC, and they hope anyone with financial challenges will consider signing up to take the fear out of money management.

"It's hard work, but it's absolutely worth it," Fink said.

Dave Ramsey will be in Kansas City this weekend to help launch Margin KC at churches around the metro Saturday and Sunday. Through the program, the class costs $95, but many churches offer scholarships if you can't afford the fee.

You don't have to be a member of any church to participate.