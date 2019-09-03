District pays it forward to woman changing lives through program she leads at East High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A teacher who directs a transitional program for students at East High School was pleasantly surprised to find out she was the recipient of much-needed school supplies. She was even more surprised when she found out a coworker also nominated her for FOX4's Pay-It-Forward Award, which comes with $400 cash.

Karla Arnold nominated Tena Glover, the district's transition coordinator, for the award in an effort to say, "thank you" for all that she does for the school district and its students.

"Without her these kids wouldn’t have this opportunity," Arnold said. "Really true, very true-- so she’s kind of like that part of the puzzle that has to be there."

Goodwill Industries donated the new school supplies to the high school's Employer Based Transitional Training Program.

See the surprise that had everyone smiling in the video above.

FOX4 loves your ideas for our future Pay-It-Forward stories. To nominate someone who’s not a relative, click on or tap this link.