Johnson County resident wins $1 million Super Kansas Cash jackpot

TOPEKA, Kan. — A Johnson County resident has claimed a Super Kansas Cash jackpot just over $1 million.

Lottery officials say the winner chose to remain anonymous.

“It still hasn’t fully sunk in yet,” the winner told the Kansas Lotto. “I’m just now starting to believe it!”

The winning ticket was sold Aug. 28. The player bought a $2 Quick Pick ticket with the winning numbers 2 – 3 – 15 – 23 – 26 with a Super Cash Ball of 12.

“I must have checked and re-checked those numbers five or six times before I finally realized what I had won,” the winner told state lottery officials.

The winner said after using the money to pay off their debt, they plan to invest the rest.

“We don’t want to blow through everything in 2-3 years. We can pay off our debt and still have plenty left for savings.”

The ticket was sold at a Casey’s General Store in Lenexa. The store is eligible for a $1,000 selling bonus.