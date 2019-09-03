× Jorge Soler breaks Mike Moustakas’ Royals record with 39th homer of the season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jorge Soler made franchise history Tuesday night at Kauffman Stadium.

The KC slugger took Mike Moustakas’ spot in the Royals record books with a third inning bomb against the Detroit Tigers, earning him his 39th home run of the season.

It’s a new Royals single season record.

His shot to left field scored Nick Dini and Whit Merrifield and put the Royals up 3-1. After he tagged home plate, his teammates joined him for high-fives and hugs, and Soler waved to thousands of cheering fans.

To no one's surprise, the record-breaker for @solerpower12 was an absolute no-doubter. pic.twitter.com/EzS9xr6otV — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) September 4, 2019

Soler tied the record on Friday night, hitting his 38th homer of the season. He’s leading the Royals with 65 extra base hits and is batting .248.

Moustakas set his home run record in 2017 after breaking Steve Balboni’s.