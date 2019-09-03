Judge in Kylr Yust case orders mental health evaluation but intent on starting trial on time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. -- Kylr Yust, charged with murdering Kara Kopetsky and Jessica Runions, was back in court on Tuesday.

His attorneys were seeking to delay the beginning of his trial.

The judge said it has been a year since he scheduled the trial to begin November 4, and he's not pushing it out.

Yust's attorneys say a psychiatrist they hired for a competency exam of the 30-year-old said he's not competent to stand trial, that he doesn't understand the proceedings against him, and he can't participate in his defense.

The judge shot back on Tuesday, saying that he has been receiving documents from the defense that Yust has signed, saying he understands what has been going on in court proceedings in which Yust was not physically present.

The judge seemed to tell the defense they can't have it both ways.

The Cass County prosecutor requested that Yust get a psychiatric exam from the Missouri Department of Mental Health -- the defense saying they will object to those findings and request a third exam.

The judge ordered the state mental health exam and said no matter what the defense throws at him, this trial will begin on November 4.

The judge also said he will question Yust about the services his attorneys have provided, to which one of his surprised attorneys asked why. The judge said it's because he always does that.