Kansas City’s first Black Restaurant Week highlights small restaurants

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Eight local restaurants are being featured during Kansas City's first Black Restaurant Week.

The restaurant owners are hoping the extra attention drives in more business.

Tiara Taylor-Dixon cleans up before opening the doors of her restaurant, Smaxx Gourmet Food, for another day of business.

"It's something to be proud of that we are black restaurant owners thriving, owning our American dream," Taylor-Dixon said.

On Thursday, Creative Cities KC will highlight the restaurant during Black Restaurant Week. This week was designed to bring more customers to locally black-owned businesses. Each day, a different restaurant will be featured. They'll offer discounted dishes and menu specials.

Niece's, Distrikt Biskuit and LC's BBQ were already featured on Monday and Tuesday. Bayou on The Vine is set for Wednesday, followed by Smaxx, GameDay Chicken Wings & Fish, Wing Cafe and Soiree the rest of the week.

"Several restaurants that have signed up. We have all came together in hopes that we can bring each other up," Taylor-Dixon said.

Traditionally, restaurants like Smaxx don't have big budgets to run expensive TV ads. Since they're smaller, they're often left out of some of Kansas City's larger events.

That's why 3rd district city council member Melissa Robinson thinks this week has the potential to be a great launching pad.

"It's really good to see all the different flavors of opportunity that's out there." Robinson said. "It is so critical that all of our local owned businesses in our community have some spotlight."

Dixon said she is proud to be part of the inaugural event. She hopes it's not the last.

You can read more details about the week-long event on KC Black Restaurant Week's website.