Marine walking across the country for homeless veterans stops in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It was about 90 degrees outside when FOX4 flagged down Michael Gmur, who was pushing a 100-pound buggy that says "Vet walking across USA for Homeless Vets."

"I started walking from Portland, Maine, on June 8, so this is my 86th day on the road," Gmur said.

The Marine said he's slept outside, in jails and even taken offers to sleep at strangers' homes.

"People have been really nice and even supportive with money for the cause and water," he said.

During his interview with FOX4, a fellow veteran drove up alongside Gmur and thanked him for what he was doing.

"It's about your inner gangster," he smiled. "I'm doing this because I said I would, and I wasn't going to let any excuses get in the way."

Gmur said there are currently 40,000 homeless veterans in the U.S.

"That’s just not OK with me," he said. "I’m a Marine Corps veteran, and I have two brothers that are in the Navy, who where close to homelessness."

The Marine said he takes breaks every 4 hours. His next stop will be in Denver where he plans to stay for a week.