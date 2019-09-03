Police investigate a deadly shooting overnight near 55th and Highland

Posted 5:09 am, September 3, 2019, by , Updated at 06:09AM, September 3, 2019

55th and Highland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police say a man suffering from gunshots wounds arrived at an area hospital late Monday night.

Officers were called to the area of 55th and Highland on the sounds of gunshots around 11:30 p.m.  When they arrived, they found out the victim died a short time after arriving to the hospital.

Detectives and investigators canvassed the area for witnesses.

If anyone saw or heard anything or has any information on this case they are urged to call the Homicide Unit directly at 234-5043, or the TIPS hotline anonymously at (816) 474-TIPS.

There is a reward of $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.

 

