Police trying to ID two people they want to speak with about Independence officer-involved shooting

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Police in Independence are asking for the public’s help to identify two people they’d like to speak to in connection with a police shooting.

The officer-involved shooting happened at about 8:45 a.m. Sunday in an apartment complex’s parking lot on E. 37th Terrace Court South, which is just north of Centerpoint Medical Center and Independence Commons.

Now police are trying to identify a man, who might go by “PT,” and a woman, who might go by Jessica, police say.

Officials say a confrontation preceded the shooting, and then the suspects’ truck crashed into police cars. One suspect who was shot drove away, while two others in that truck ran from the scene.

Officers chased the suspect who fled until the driver crashed at Lee’s Summit Road and I-70. That suspect was taken into custody and then sent to a hospital for minor injuries.

Police are still looking for the two who ran. They did not say how the two they’re trying to identify are involved in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS, Indpendence Police Tips at 816-325-7777 or email leads@indepmo.org.

