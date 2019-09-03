St. Joseph police looking for suspect who stabbed driver in road-rage incident

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Authorities are investigating a road-rage stabbing in St. Joseph.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports that that the stabbing happened around 5:45 p.m. Monday as two vehicle entered the eastern city limits on U.S. 36. One driver pulled over and the other stopped in the middle of the highway. Police say a fight ensued, and one driver was stabbed.

The victim was treated at a hospital and released. Police are still looking for the suspect, who was driving a white sedan. They did not release any further details.

