115 violations cause Northland apartment building shutdown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Health inspectors shut down a Northland apartment building after finding life threatening living conditions prohibited under the city's year-old Healthy Homes Ordinance.

Inspectors forced management at the Englewood Apartments to relocate ten families over the weekend into extended stay hotels.

City inspectors found numerous violations, including sewage back-ups, live cockroach infestations, and falling ceilings. They also found exposed electrical wiring in the building that was shut down.

The Healthy Homes Ordinance allows inspectors to conduct random checks of rental units. It was recently updated to include public housing units like this one, which receive subsidies from the Federal Department of Housing and Urban Development. HUD administrators support the city's action.

"Everybody in Kansas City is entitled to decent, affordable housing," Councilman Dan Fowler said. "I don’t care what part of this town you live in. We are sending a message now to Millennium Housing management by this press conference and other means that that's not how we do things in my district, that’s not how we do things in the Northland and that is not how we do things in Kansas City, Missouri. We are not doing business that way."

A total of 115 violations were cited in the 12 building complex. Health inspectors will conduct re-inspections every five days. After the third re-inspection, if violations have not been corrected, more apartment buildings at Englewood will be shut down and vacated.

On-site property managers at the Englewood Apartments declined our request for an on-camera interview, but did say they are in the process of renovating two of the apartment buildings.