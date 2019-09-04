3 injured in triple shooting at apartment complex near 108th and State Line Road

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three people were injured in a shooting Wednesday evening at a south Kansas City apartment complex.

According to police, they were dispatched around 7:15 p.m. to an apartment complex near 108th and State Line Road on a shooting call.

When they arrived, they discovered two adult men suffering from gunshot wounds. Another victim, also an adult man, was discovered near the scene.

All three men were taken to the hospital. One man suffered critical injuries and another suffered non-life threatening injuries. The condition of the third victim is unknown.

No suspect information has been released and investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting and where in the apartment complex it occurred.

This story is developing and will be updated.