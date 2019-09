× Cerner will let go of 255 employees in effort to cut costs under new operating model

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cerner Corp. will lay off 255 workers as part of a wider effort to cut costs.

Cerner officials said the layoffs will occur in the Kansas City area and across the country. The affected employees were told Wednesday that their last official day will be Nov. 5.

The health care technologies company is Kansas City’s largest employer, with about 14,000 workers in the area. It has a global workforce of about 30,000.

The Kansas City Star reports Cerner is currently considering ways to diversify and is undergoing a review of its operations. CFO Marc Naughton said the company wants to cut more than $200 million in expenses.

The company continues to grow. Cerner has already hired several thousand workers this year and plans to hire hundreds this year.

A spokesperson for Cerner issued the following statement:

“As mentioned in our Earnings call earlier this year, we’re looking to identify organizational efficiencies as we implement our new operating model. Part of that strategy includes a realignment of resources focused on key growth areas across the company. We’ve onboarded nearly 3,000 associates this year and will continue to hire hundreds more throughout 2019, many of those in Kansas City. Impacted associates are eligible for those opportunities.”