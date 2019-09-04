× Chicken N Pickle announces plans for new location in Overland Park’s Prairiefire

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A popular food and entertainment venue is expanding to Overland Park.

Chicken N Pickle announced Wednesday that they’re planning to open a location at Prairiefire next year.

“Our mission is to provide an atmosphere that fosters fun, friendship, and community and we are excited to be coming to Prairiefire in Overland Park,” said Chicken N Pickle founder Dave Johnson.

Chicken N Pickle opened in North Kansas City in 2017. Since then, new locations have opened in Wichita, San Antonio and Oklahoma City.

In addition to pickleball courts and other yard games, the new location at Prairiefire will feature a seasonal ice skating rink and a rooftop bar. Once completed, the restaurant will be able to seat more than 500 people.

The Prairiefire location will also host pickleball clinics for people learning to play the game and pickleball tournaments for more advanced players.

An opening date has not been announced, but developers are aiming for a grand opening sometime in the fall of 2020.