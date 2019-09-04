Kansas City prepares for Red Friday with the help of KC Wolf and Chiefs Rumble

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. --It’s game week, and the excitement is picking-up as the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to play the Jaguars in Jacksonville this Sunday.

It was a full day Wednesday of planned events. KC Wolf and the Chiefs Rumble celebrating with fans, getting ready for the regular season game.

“This is the first time the streetcar has partnered with the Chiefs leading up to Red Friday. I think it shows people get excited not only for the Chiefs, but for the streetcar," said Communications Director, KC Streetcar Authority, Donna Mandelbaum.

The activities beginning at Union Station where KC Wolf helped install the banner to Union Station, and rode to Power and light in the newly designed Chiefs streetcar, featuring eight different Chiefs players, as well as their new logo for the 60th season.

At Power and Light a mini pep-rally was held for passerby's and those dining in the area.

The day ended in Westport where more banners were hung at the Westport Wagon and jerseys were placed on the Westport Pioneer Statues.

These are just some of the many activities going on around Kansas City this week leading up to Red Friday.

A week fueled by fun, but moved by a special cause.

"Red Friday is actually a fundraiser where the Chiefs partner with the Ronald McDonald house to sell flags," said Director of Marketing for the Kansas City Chiefs, Joe Sargent.

More than $1.2 million worth of flags have been sold over the last five years for Red Friday. The goal this year is $400,000.

Chiefs management said they are hoping to top that goal, with high hopes for the cause and the upcoming season.

“Chiefs Kingdom has been amazing. The Kingdom is behind us for sure, we are just trying to match that energy," Sargent said.