Motorcyclist suffers critical injuries in Olathe crash

OLATHE, Kan. — A motorcyclist suffered critical injuries after a crash Wednesday afternoon in Olathe.

Police responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and a car near South Pflumm Road and W 115th Street around 12:30 p.m.

The motorcycle driver, a 40 -year-old man, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The driver of the car was not injured.

Police have not said what may have caused the crash and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Olathe police at (913) 971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS (8477.)