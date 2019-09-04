Raytown schools now providing after-school meals to every student in the district

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAYTOWN, Mo. -- One metro school district wants to make sure no child goes home hungry.

For the first time, administrators at Raytown School District will provide after-school meals to every student in the district.

The program started nearly two years ago in the middle and high schools. It will now expand to include the nearly 9,000 students from pre-K to 12th grade.

“It is a major operation that our food service operation handles at each kitchen on site. So we prepare those meals and have them ready for a grab and go at the end of the day,” said Tim Young, director of food services.

In addition to students, staff and school bus drivers are also able to grab one of these take-home meals.

“We know if we are feeding the body, it also feeds the mind,” Spring Valley Elementary Principal Dr. Judith Campbell said.

The program was made possible through a bond campaign approved by voters in April.