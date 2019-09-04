Royals say they’ll extend protective netting to foul poles during offseason

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals say you won’t see any extended netting at the K this season.

Toby Cook, spokesman for the team, said they still plan to extend the protective netting to the foul poles at Kauffman Stadium, but the work won’t happen until the offseason.

There’s been a push this season to extend netting from the dugouts to the foul poles in the name of fan safety.

Earlier this summer, the team commissioned a study on how to best extend their netting as more fans have been injured in MLB stadiums across the country.

The team’s current netting goes to the end of the dugouts, coming down at an angle, a league-wide change in 2018.

The Royals initially said in July that work could begin during the season, but Cook said Tuesday that the project will take more engineering than they initially thought.

Now, they plan to have it installed by the home opener next year.

