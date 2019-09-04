‘This one’s for Beth’: Duane Chapman’s new reality show “Dog’s Most Wanted” premieres Wednesday

NEW YORK — While he and his family are still grieving the loss of wife Beth, Duane Chapman’s new reality show “Dog’s Most Wanted” will premiere on WGN America Wednesday night.

Viewers will witness “the family’s most difficult fight as their beloved matriarch Beth Chapman bravely fights — and tragically loses — her battle with cancer,” a press release said.

Beth Chapman died in a Honolulu hospital in June after battling throat cancer. She was 51.

She and her husband starred in the popular reality series “Dog the Bounty Hunter,” which chronicled the adventures of their bounty hunting business and aired from 2004 to 2012.

The Chapmans married in 2006 and raised a family of 12 children together, some from prior relationships.

Duane Chapman said he lost his mother prior to his wife dying and remembered wishing his father had gone first.

Because of that, he said, he told his children “I’m so sorry that I didn’t die first and mom did.”

See Beth’s fight to the final moments and Dog’s search for the most wanted criminals in America WGN America on September 4 at 8 p.m.