You can now spend the night at the original Jersey Shore house

Posted 6:09 pm, September 4, 2019, by

SEASIDE HEIGHTS, N.J. -- Break out the hair gel and suntan lotion. Now's your chance to stay at the house where MTV's Jersey Shore was filmed.

The six-bedroom, one-bathroom house is in Seaside Heights. It's now available to rent for the night on Booking.com.

Cast members, including Snooki, The Situation and Pauly D stayed in the house during the show's original run.

The house can accommodate 11 guests. It costs around $3,000 a night to rent, depending on the days booked.

Just be careful how many friends you invite -- don't forget, there's just one bathroom!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.