You can now spend the night at the original Jersey Shore house

SEASIDE HEIGHTS, N.J. -- Break out the hair gel and suntan lotion. Now's your chance to stay at the house where MTV's Jersey Shore was filmed.

The six-bedroom, one-bathroom house is in Seaside Heights. It's now available to rent for the night on Booking.com.

Cast members, including Snooki, The Situation and Pauly D stayed in the house during the show's original run.

The house can accommodate 11 guests. It costs around $3,000 a night to rent, depending on the days booked.

Just be careful how many friends you invite -- don't forget, there's just one bathroom!