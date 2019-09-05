× 18-year-old KC man charged in August deadly shooting near 26th and Lockridge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An 18-year-old Kansas City man faces multiple charges related to the deadly shooting of a 26-year-old man on the city’s east side last week.

Prosecutors on Thursday charged Taylor Mackey with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action in connection to the killing of Isaac Brown.

According to court records, on August 27, just before 6 p.m., officers responded to a shooting near 26th and Lockridge. When officers arrived they located Brown, who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Witnesses stated they had heard the shots and then saw Brown lying in the street. Two men with their hair pulled up in pony tails were seen leaning over the victim and then running from the scene. One witness stated that she had been outside minutes before the sound of shots and saw the two men with a “fountain” style hairdo walking with a third man down the street.

Surveillance video from a nearby retirement home showed the victim meeting with the two men. An officer who works as a school resource officer at Central Academy of Excellence was asked to look at the footage to see if any of the people in the video looked familiar, since they were likely of school age. Mackey and his juvenile brother were identified as the two men with the victim in the video.

Mackey told detectives Wednesday that he believed Brown was responsible for a prior shooting in which his brother was shot and he wanted Brown to feel the same pain his brother felt.

He stated he was thinking this was hit time to “get him.” Mackey and his brother approached the victim and began talking to him before pulling out guns and shooting the victim one time each.

Prosecutors have requested a $300,000 cash bond for Mackey.