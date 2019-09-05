× 2 in custody after shots fired at St. Louis area police officers

ST. LOUIS — Two men are facing multiple felony charges after reportedly opening fire at police officers in unincorporated north St. Louis County.

St. Louis County police officers were in the area of Medford and Nemnich in the Norwood Township neighborhood Tuesday after 8 p.m. and stopped a car with improper plates.

When an officer got out of his patrol car, he reportedly saw 27-year-old Matthew Higgins hanging out of the passenger side of the vehicle pointing something at him.

The officer then said he saw a muzzle flash and heard two gunshots.

The driver, 42-year-old Kenneth Bull, then sped away.

Officers gave chase, and during the pursuit two squad cars collided. After about 15 minutes, police eventually stopped both men near Vorhof and Landseer.

Both Bull and Higgins reportedly fought officers as they were being taken into custody.

Police confirmed to News 4 no officers were shot or injured.

Higgins, who had prior felony convictions, is charged with first degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest.

Bull is charged with first degree assault, two counts of second degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest.

Both are being held on $150,000 bond.