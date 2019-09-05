× Amtrak offering 4 months of discounts in honor of National Grandparents Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Amtrak is celebrating National Grandparents Day by offering discounted travel rates across the country for four months.

The actual Grandparents Day is on Sept. 8, but travelers can book a trip between Sept. 6-9 to receive 35 percent off of a one-way ticket. The trips have to fall between Oct. 1, 2019 and Feb. 2, 2020.

The sale is only available for for coach and Acela Business Class seats only. Refunds are not available. Exchanges can be made with a 25 percent cancellation fee.

Amtrak warns that routes and schedules are subject to change without notice.

The company did not specify that you hand to be a grandparent to get the discount.