Chiefs fans get ready for new season at first Red Friday Eve rally, new mural in Westport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Chiefs fans celebrated the start of the football season at the inaugural Red Friday Eve Rally.

The rally took place Thursday at Westport Ale House, where about 100 season ticket holders and their guests enjoyed complimentary snacks and Chiefs-themed drinks.

A new Chiefs mural was unveiled on the side of Ale House during the rally. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the main fixture of the mural on the Broadway Boulevard bar.

Fans had the chance to buy this year's Chiefs Kingdom flags ahead of time. The flags officially go on sale Friday, with purchases benefiting the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City.

The Chiefs will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday for the season opener. This is the start of the Chiefs' 60th season.