Derrick Nnadi partnering with KC Pet Project to pay dog adoption fees after Chiefs wins

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi is helping out homeless pets.

This season, Nnadi will partner with KC Pet Project to pay for the adoption fee of a featured dog inside the shelter that needs a home.

After every Chiefs win, KCPP will post photos the featured dog on their social media accounts and potential adopters will have a chance to bring the pet into their family.

The Chiefs are getting ready to kick off their 60th season Sunday against the Jaguars.

You can learn more about KC Pet Project and find out how to help homeless animals here.