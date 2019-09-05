Independence police investigate deadly motorcycle crash on US 24 Highway

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police are investigating a crash that left one man dead Thursday afternoon.

According to police, a Honda motorcycle hit the rear end of a Ford F-250 pickup around 2:30 p.m. on US 24 Highway near N. Winfrey Road.

The driver of the pickup had minor injuries.

A male rider on the motorcycle was taken to the hospital, but later died of his injuries.

The victim’s name has not been released, pending family notification.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.