Independence police issue Silver Alert for 91-year-old man with Alzheimer’s

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police issued a Silver Advisory Alert Thursday for a 91-year-old man.

Police said Robert E. Turner has Alzheimer’s and has not been seen since 8 a.m.

According to the alert, Turner left his home along East Cogan Lane, which is not far from 24-Highway and 291-Highway, in a red western style shirt and blue jeans.

Turner is approximately 6 feet tall and weighs 162 pounds. He is bald and has blue eyes.

Police said he drives a red 2010 Ford Focus with  BN34K (Missouri disabled).

Anyone who sees Robert is asked to call 911, local law enforcement, or the Independence Police Department at (816) 836-3600.

