Independence police issue Silver Alert for 94-year-old man with Alzheimer’s

INDEPENDENCE Mo. — Independence police have issued a Silver Alert Thursday afternoon for a 94-year-old man with Alzheimer’s.

Police said Clarence Charles Franklin Jr., who also goes by Charlie, left his home in the 12900 block of E. 35 Terr. at 11 a.m. in a silver 2016 Honda CRV, with Missouri license plate KN7K9D.

He is described as standing 5’10”, weighs 160 pounds, with brown/grey hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a light colored button up shirt, brown dress pants and brown dress shoes.

Anyone who sees Charles is asked to call 911, local law enforcement, or the Independence Police Department at 816-836-3600.