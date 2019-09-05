Joplin High School football player collapses after practice, later dies at hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOPLIN, Mo. -- A Joplin student athlete died after an afternoon football practice Wednesday.

Sophomore Kadin Roberts-Day reportedly collapsed due to cardiac arrest.

First responders were called to the high school gym around 5:30 p.m.

Roberts-Day later died at the hospital.

Initial reports suggest extreme heat may be to blame.

Joplin residents, fellow students, and neighboring school districts are reaching out to lend support.

"It is with extremely heavy hearts that we can share the tragic loss of Kadin Roberts-Day due to a cardiac arrest," Superintendent Melinda Moss said in a statement shared to the district's Facebook page. "Coach (Curtis) Jasper and his coaching staff, his teammates, fellow teachers and students at Joplin Schools remember Kadin as an extremely personable and caring student."

She added counseling services have been made available to any student or staff needing support and will continue for the coming days.