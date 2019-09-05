KC native Eric Stonestreet behind hilarious video of Andy Reid’s ‘little brother’ who crashed training camp

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City native Eric Stonestreet is known for his hilarious acting, but his most recent role as the younger brother of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has Chiefs Kingdom buzzing and likely laughing.

“Randy Reid, younger brother of head coach Andy Reid, is a Pop Warner vet, soft-serve connoisseur, and offering great financing right now at Randy Reid’s Rockin’ Watercraft Warehouse,” the Chiefs said.

The team released a five-minute video Thursday documenting Randy’s trip to Training Camp this year and the advice he gave to players.

“He brings energy to the team,” Coach Reid said. “Guys love him, man, it’s ridiculous.”

Randy said as long as Andy is coaching the Chiefs, he will make it his mission to be a training camp.

“He’s almost like having another coach out there,” general manager Brett Veach said. “One that we don’t want or need.”