Local hit-and-run victim seeks justice after learning she may never walk again

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A woman fears she may never walk again after a driver hit her last month as she was trying to cross the street. Starr Phillips is still seeking justice for her injuries.

Although many people might say, "Thank God, you were not killed in this hit-and-run crash," Phillips said that's about all she's thankful for in the last month.

Phillips says after talking to friends at a gas station near Linwood and Van Brunt, boulevards last month, she tried to cross the street to get to her bus stop.

Phillips says she never saw the car that hit her. Since then, she's been in the hospital with a head injury, broken nose, numerous lacerations, a detached Achilles tendon and a shattered heel. Phillips say the driver left her lying in the middle of the street, as if he had just struck a deer or other animal.

She still faces more surgeries and a long, long road to recovery.

"I don’t know what the man was doing," Phillips said. "But if you’re driving and you are on your phone or you are trying to get through a red light it’s nothing that serious, because that has to be what was going on. It's gong to be months before I get to use my foot at all, if I am ever able to use it again."

A day after Phillips' injuries, police released photos of a suspect and vehicle. Police did find the car, but Phillips says the man who hit her is still roaming the streets. Witnesses have told her he did not speak English.

Heads up KC; keep any eye out for this hit and run driver: just after 5pm tonight this vehicle hit a pedestrian at Linwood and Van Brunt leaving them in critical condition. The vehicle left the scene without stopping. If you know who this is call police. 474-TIPS or 234-5111 pic.twitter.com/whty7pxc8n — Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) August 12, 2019

Phillips desperately wants justice for her pain and suffering. If you can help police, call the TIPS hotline at (816) 474-8477. And she wants distracted drivers to realize the impact they can have on someone else's life by not focusing on the road ahead of them.