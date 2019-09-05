× Man shot and killed in Belton near N. Scott and Locust Hill

BELTON, Mo. — An investigation is underway in Belton following a deadly shooting late Wednesday.

Police said the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. along North Scott Avenue near Locust Hill Road.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not yet released the victim’s identity.

The Metro Squad has been convened to assist in the investigation, police said.

If you have any information about this deadly shooting, Belton Police want to hear from you at (816) 331-5522 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.