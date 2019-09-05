Two men killed after plane from Ottawa crashes in Utah

HENEFER, Utah — A plane that is registered to an owner in Ottawa, Kansas, crashed Thursday morning in Utah, killing two people on board.

According to KSTU, the Cessna 177B crashed near Henefer, Utah.

Two people on board the plane died in the crash. The victims have been identified as 34-year-old George Cortright and 60-year-old Kenneth Cram, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Officials did not specify where the two men are from.

According to an FAA report, the single-engine plane was built in 1976 and was registered in Ottawa.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.