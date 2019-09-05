Problem Solvers Hall of Shame member now facing federal charge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman who earned a spot in the FOX4 Problem Solvers Hall of Shame for her questionable business practices is now facing a federal felony charge.

Robin Reneau was the subject of a Problem Solvers report last year when her gold exchange business failed to return a customer’s Rolex watch.

Now Reneau is facing a more serious problem that could land her behind bars.

According to a federal indictment, Reneau is charged with trying to hinder the prosecution of her husband William and two other men. Last year, the three men were charged with destroying a rival’s business by hiring someone to drive a car through it and then set it on fire.

The Reneaus own Gold Rush Exchange, which once had three locations in the metro.

If convicted of the federal charge, Robin Reneau could face up to 10 years in prison. She’s due in court Monday.