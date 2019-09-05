Stuffed grape leaves- Dolmathes

Ingredients:

1-lb. ground beef

1 large chopped onion

1/2 cup of rice

1/2 cup of chopped parsley and mint leaves

2 tsp. of dried dill

2 tsp. of salt

Pepper to taste

3 Tbsp. of butter

1 jar of grape leaves

2 cups of water

1/2 cup of olive oil

Juice of 4 lemons

Directions:

Wash/rinse the grape leaves to remove the brine water

Saute the onion in butter until soft and transparent

Add the seasonings and rice to onions and pour over the meat

Mix well to incorporate the rice and seasonings

Place a grape leaf shiny side down and put one tablespoon of meat filling at base of leaf.

Fold over the leaf on each side and roll up.

Place some leaves in the bottom of pot, then place each dolmathe seam side down in pot.

Place leaves between layers.

Place a heavy plate over the dolmathes.

Add 2 cups of boiling water, olive oil, and lemon juice.

Simmer for 30 to 40 minutes

