Sugar Creek man shoots rifle outside, now barricaded in his home

SUGAR CREEK, Mo.-- A man is barricaded inside a home in Sugar Creek.

Police said they started getting calls around midnight about a man who was firing shots in the neighborhood early Thursday morning.

Investigators said the man was outside shooting a rifle near Hackett and Vermont.

The Independence tactical team was called to assist. When they arrived, they asked for additional equipment including a second armored vehicle.

Crews from Kansas City Missouri police along with several other agencies, including Clay County Sheriff, North Kansas City Police, Jackson County Sheriff and Oakview are assisting.

We have a crew on the scene gathering the latest information.