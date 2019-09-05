Your guide to the 2019 Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kansas State Fair kicks off on Friday, and thousands of Sunflower State residents are ready to “celebrate all things Kansas.”

The fair is held every year at the State Fairgrounds in Hutchinson and runs for 10 days from Friday, Sept. 6 to Sunday, Sept. 15th.

If you’re planning on making the trip, there’s plenty of food, entertainment and fun for the entire family.

Tickets

Gate admission is $10 for those 13 and older, $6 for kids ages 6-12 and adults over 60, and $4 for military members with an ID. Kids ages 5 and under are free.

If you plan on bringing a big group to the fair or going a lot, the Kansas State Fair offers a season pass for $40. It gets you 10 gate admissions that can be used one per day, all at once or in any other increment.

Find all the ticketing info here, along with a link to buy them online.

Concerts

Some big talent is coming to the Grandstand. Here are some of the shows you don’t want to miss:

Tickets to the shows above come at an additional cost beyond gate admission. Click on the links above for ticket info.

There are a few free concerts going on during the fair as well, including on from Smithville, Missouri, native Casi Joy. Find more details on all the free entertainment here.

Other fun

Music isn’t the only thing going on at the Grandstand. Drivers will also be tearing things up in a Demolition Derby on Monday, Sept. 9, and in an All Star Monster Truck show on Sunday, Sept. 15.

If you’re a thrill-seeker, the Midway is the place you want to go. From the Ferris wheel to the giant slide, that’s where you’ll find all the carnival rides and attractions. The fair offers plenty of punch cards and wristband options if you want to have a blast and save some money.

Sept. 10 is the Foodie Fest at the Kansas State Fair. That means dozens of food vendors will be offering $2 tasting portions

Local celebrities are going to battle for the “Golden Goat” trophy in the annual Celebrity Goat Milking contest at 3 p.m. Sept. 13. Who will squeeze their way to the top?

Watch competitors make miniature butter sculptures at 1 p.m. Sept. 7 in this first-ever contest. Participants get a pound of butter and a few plastic utensils and are tasked with seeing what they can come up with.

There’s plenty more fun to be had. Find all the attractions and events going on every day here.

Travel and parking

Hutchinson is just over 200 miles southwest of Kansas City.

There’s free public parking lots to the north and east of the fairgrounds. You can find a map of Hutchinson and the fairgrounds here.

There are free shuttles that run from the public parking lots to the nearest entrances gates every day from 10 a.m. until 30 minutes after the Grandstand show ends.

On weekends, there’s also a free shuttle that runs from the Hutchinson Mall’s southwest parking lot to the fair.

Still have a question?

Find the Kansas State Fair’s FAQ page here.