12-year-old’s Chiefs-inspired paintings helping raise money for Kansas City charities

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Kansas City 12-year-old is blending her passion of art, giving and sports.

Savanna Williams started painting when she was a toddler. FOX4 first met the pint-sized Picasso in May 2017. Since that time, Williams has been honing her skills, and continuing to work in order to inspire others.

"My mom used to sell them {my paintings} out of her office and at our church," Savanna said.

She started with humble beginnings, but now the preteen is now preparing for her 3rd Annual Art Benefit Gala, called "Paintings with a Purpose" through her nonprofit, called Angel Hands Art Foundation.

Savanna will be auctioning off specially made paintings inspired by her favorite team: the Chiefs.

One of her paintings was even autographed by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“I was still kind of mad about us losing, so I was like, let me do a Chiefs theme," she said.

This year, the proceeds go toward Chiefs Ambassadors and Camp Quality.

"I love that she hasn't given up that passion to want to help kids. That was one of the things we worried about as she got older. She's 12 now, was this passion for wanting to give back going to go away? It`s only gotten stronger," said Savanna's father, Brian Williams.

Through her art, Savanna hopes she can make a change, and her parents are doing whatever they can to make her dream possible.

"You are not too old or young to do something that may change people`s lives," Savanna said.

She's raised at least $10,000 for various organizations since she began painting at age 3.

Her gala will be held Saturday from 5-9 p.m. at the Bruce Watkins Cultural Center. Nine paintings will be sold. For tickets, click here.