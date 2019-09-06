15-year-old charged with murder along with older brother in Kansas City revenge killing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 15-year-old has been charged with killing a man in a case that prosecutors allege was motivated by revenge for an earlier shooting in which the juvenile was wounded.

The older brother, 18-year-old Taylor Mackey, was charged Thursday, Sept. 5 with second-degree murder and three other felonies in the death of Isaac Louis Brown. No attorney is listed for him in online court records. The 15-year-old is charged as a juvenile with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Court records say Mackey told detectives he believed Brown was responsible for shooting his brother and wanted him to feel the same pain. He says he was thinking it was time to “Get him” before he and his brother pulled out guns and shot Brown one time each.

According to court records, on August 27, just before 6 p.m., officers responded to a shooting near 26th and Lockridge. When officers arrived they located Brown, who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Witnesses stated they had heard the shots and then saw Brown lying in the street. Two men with their hair pulled up in pony tails were seen leaning over the victim and then running from the scene. One witness stated that she had been outside minutes before the sound of shots and saw the two men with a “fountain” style hairdo walking with a third man down the street.

Surveillance video from a nearby retirement home showed the victim meeting with the two men.