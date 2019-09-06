4 recipes to make for you and your friends on game day
Roasted Peppers
Ingredients:
2 Red Bell Peppers
2 Yellow Bell Peppers
1 (14 oz jar) Peppadews, drained
1 TB olive oil
1 TB balsamic vinegar
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
- on your grill over high heat, add the red and yellow bell pepper. Cook on each side for three minutes until completely charred
- remove from grill and place in bowl, cover with plastic wrap
- allow to steam this way for 10 minutes
- remove the plastic and then lightly rub away the charred peel
- taking a sharp knife remove the seeds and membrane of the pepper
- cut in strips and cool
- cut peppadews into strips as well
- combine all peppers in a bowl and lightly season with olive oil, balsamic vinegar and salt and pepper
- refrigerate up to a week
Pickled red onions and jalapenos
Ingredients:
2 red onions, peeled and thinly sliced
6 jalapenos, seeded and thinly sliced
16 oz. Apple Cider Vinegar
1 cup brown sugar
8 whole Allspice
4 bay leaves
1 tsp Kosher salt
Directions:
- in a saucepan heat the apple cider vinegar, brown sugar and salt
- bring to a simmer over high heat
- place onions and peppers in a glass bowl
- add bay leaves and pour over the onions/jalapenos
- add to cool and cover
- place in refrigerator for up to a week. Ready to eat after about 8 hours
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Ingredients:
1.5 LB chicken boneless chicken breast, grilled and diced
2 LB cream cheese, allow to soften before using
1 PT half and half
2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
½ tsp garlic, finely minced
4 TB Buffalo sauce
Salt and pepper to taste
Dried chives (optional)
Directions:
- place half and half and cream cheese into a sauce pan and over medium/heat whisk together until well combined
- fold in cooked chicken and cook for 10 minutes additional
- add cheese, buffalo sauce and season with salt and pepper if needed
- CAN BE SERVED NOW, BUT CAN ALSO BE REFRIDGERATED FOR 2-3 DAYS UNTIL READY TO SERVE
- place in oven proof pan topped with additional cheese if desired, bake in oven at 225 degrees if desired
Pulled Pork Butt
Ingredients:
6 LB pork shoulder roast, boneless, cut into 4” x 4” chunks
2 yellow onions, peeled and sliced
1 TB olive oil
2 cans Kingdom Blond Ale
2 TB your favorite BBQ Rub
Directions:
- lightly season pork shoulder with your favorite BBQ Rub
- allow to sit for 30 minutes, grill over high heat, approximately 4-5 minutes per side
- heat a stock pot over medium/high heat and sauté onions for approximately 5 minutes
- add the grilled pork to stock pot
- add Ale, and if needed add water so all the pork is cover
- cover with lid and cook at medium high heat for 2 hours
- to test doneness the pork should shred with very little effort
- remove the pork and shred, return to cooking liquid and toss together
- lightly season with your favorite BBQ Rub, it’s now ready to go
- to put the recipe over the top place in a smoker for one hour at 225 degree
More recipes:
