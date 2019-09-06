× 4 recipes to make for you and your friends on game day

Roasted Peppers

Ingredients:

2 Red Bell Peppers

2 Yellow Bell Peppers

1 (14 oz jar) Peppadews, drained

1 TB olive oil

1 TB balsamic vinegar

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

on your grill over high heat, add the red and yellow bell pepper. Cook on each side for three minutes until completely charred

remove from grill and place in bowl, cover with plastic wrap

allow to steam this way for 10 minutes

remove the plastic and then lightly rub away the charred peel

taking a sharp knife remove the seeds and membrane of the pepper

cut in strips and cool

cut peppadews into strips as well

combine all peppers in a bowl and lightly season with olive oil, balsamic vinegar and salt and pepper

refrigerate up to a week

Pickled red onions and jalapenos

Ingredients:

2 red onions, peeled and thinly sliced

6 jalapenos, seeded and thinly sliced

16 oz. Apple Cider Vinegar

1 cup brown sugar

8 whole Allspice

4 bay leaves

1 tsp Kosher salt

Directions:

in a saucepan heat the apple cider vinegar, brown sugar and salt

bring to a simmer over high heat

place onions and peppers in a glass bowl

add bay leaves and pour over the onions/jalapenos

add to cool and cover

place in refrigerator for up to a week. Ready to eat after about 8 hours

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Ingredients:

1.5 LB chicken boneless chicken breast, grilled and diced

2 LB cream cheese, allow to soften before using

1 PT half and half

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

½ tsp garlic, finely minced

4 TB Buffalo sauce

Salt and pepper to taste

Dried chives (optional)

Directions:

place half and half and cream cheese into a sauce pan and over medium/heat whisk together until well combined

fold in cooked chicken and cook for 10 minutes additional

add cheese, buffalo sauce and season with salt and pepper if needed

CAN BE SERVED NOW , BUT CAN ALSO BE REFRIDGERATED FOR 2-3 DAYS UNTIL READY TO SERVE

place in oven proof pan topped with additional cheese if desired, bake in oven at 225 degrees if desired

Pulled Pork Butt

Ingredients:

6 LB pork shoulder roast, boneless, cut into 4” x 4” chunks

2 yellow onions, peeled and sliced

1 TB olive oil

2 cans Kingdom Blond Ale

2 TB your favorite BBQ Rub

Directions:

lightly season pork shoulder with your favorite BBQ Rub

allow to sit for 30 minutes, grill over high heat, approximately 4-5 minutes per side

heat a stock pot over medium/high heat and sauté onions for approximately 5 minutes

add the grilled pork to stock pot

add Ale, and if needed add water so all the pork is cover

cover with lid and cook at medium high heat for 2 hours

to test doneness the pork should shred with very little effort

remove the pork and shred, return to cooking liquid and toss together

lightly season with your favorite BBQ Rub, it’s now ready to go

to put the recipe over the top place in a smoker for one hour at 225 degree

More recipes:

