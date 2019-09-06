4 recipes to make for you and your friends on game day

Roasted Peppers

Ingredients:

2 Red Bell Peppers

2 Yellow Bell Peppers

1 (14 oz jar) Peppadews, drained

1 TB olive oil

1 TB balsamic vinegar

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

  • on your grill over high heat, add the red and yellow bell pepper. Cook on each side for three minutes until completely charred
  • remove from grill and place in bowl, cover with plastic wrap
  • allow to steam this way for 10 minutes
  • remove the plastic and then lightly rub away the charred peel
  • taking a sharp knife remove the seeds and membrane of the pepper
  • cut in strips and cool
  • cut peppadews into strips as well
  • combine all peppers in a bowl and lightly season with olive oil, balsamic vinegar and salt and pepper
  • refrigerate up to a week

 

 

Pickled red onions and jalapenos

 

Ingredients:

2 red onions, peeled and thinly sliced

6 jalapenos, seeded and thinly sliced

16 oz. Apple Cider Vinegar

1 cup brown sugar

8 whole Allspice

4 bay leaves

1 tsp Kosher salt

Directions:

  • in a saucepan heat the apple cider vinegar, brown sugar and salt
  • bring to a simmer over high heat
  • place onions and peppers in a glass bowl
  • add bay leaves and pour over the onions/jalapenos
  • add to cool and cover
  • place in refrigerator for up to a week. Ready to eat after about 8 hours

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Ingredients:

1.5 LB chicken boneless chicken breast, grilled and diced

2 LB cream cheese, allow to soften before using

1 PT half and half

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

½ tsp garlic, finely minced

4 TB Buffalo sauce

Salt and pepper to taste

Dried chives (optional)

Directions:

  • place half and half and cream cheese into a sauce pan and over medium/heat whisk together until well combined
  • fold in cooked chicken and cook for 10 minutes additional
  • add cheese, buffalo sauce and season with salt and pepper if needed
  • CAN BE SERVED NOW, BUT CAN ALSO BE REFRIDGERATED FOR 2-3 DAYS UNTIL READY TO SERVE
  • place in oven proof pan topped with additional cheese if desired, bake in oven at 225 degrees if desired

Pulled Pork Butt

Ingredients:

6 LB pork shoulder roast, boneless, cut into 4” x 4” chunks

2 yellow onions, peeled and sliced

1 TB olive oil

2 cans Kingdom Blond Ale

2 TB your favorite BBQ Rub

Directions:

  • lightly season pork shoulder with your favorite BBQ Rub
  • allow to sit for 30 minutes, grill over high heat, approximately 4-5 minutes per side
  • heat a stock pot over medium/high heat and sauté onions for approximately 5 minutes
  • add the grilled pork to stock pot
  • add Ale, and if needed add water so all the pork is cover
  • cover with lid and cook at medium high heat for 2 hours
  • to test doneness the pork should shred with very little effort
  • remove the pork and shred, return to cooking liquid and toss together
  • lightly season with your favorite BBQ Rub, it’s now ready to go
  • to put the recipe over the top place in a smoker for one hour at 225 degree

