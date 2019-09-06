× A man and teen injured in a shooting late Thursday night in Raytown

RAYTOWN, Mo.–Raytown police are investigating a shooting that injured two people overnight.

Police said they went to a shooting call around 11:30 p.m. in the 11700 block of East 77 Terrace.

When they arrived, they found a man and a 16-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds inside a home.

Investigators said the victims were outside the residence when someone shot them from a parked vehicle.

There is no description of the suspect or vehicle available.

Both victims were taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477.)