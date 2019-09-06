‘I’m grateful,’ Tyreek Hill extends contract with Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tyreek Hill has signed a new contract with the Chiefs, extending his time with the team after a rocky off-season.

The extension signed Hill at $54 million for the next three years, according to a tweet from NFL insider Ian Rapoport. This puts Hill among the highest paid for his position.

“We’re pleased we were able to reach an agreement with Tyreek to keep him in a Chiefs uniform for the foreseeable future,” Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach said in a statement on Sept. 6. “He understands our expectations of him as a member of this team and community.”

Hill was listed as inactive after police were called to his house on reports of child abuse in March. In the end, no charges were filed, and an NFL investigation led to no suspension.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue my playing career here in Kansas City,” Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill said in the statement. “Kansas City is my home… To Chiefs Kingdom, you’re the best fans in the world.”

The #Chiefs and WR Tyreek Hill have agreed to terms on 3-year, $54M contract extension that puts him among the highest paid at his position, sources say. After an up-and-down offseason, KC and Hill make it clear they are sticking together. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 6, 2019