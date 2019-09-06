× KC Forum: Blood,

2019-32

I host a public affairs radio show each Sunday morning from 6:30 to 7am on Q104 and KC102.

This week we learn about an urgent plea for blood donors. Women in Wyandotte County and Olathe

have two pregnancy clinics that offer free services and support. And Taking it to the Streets and

Scott LaMaster is all over the metro helping first responders as they turn up at various scenes.

Executive Producer: Cadie Connors

Associate Producer: Andreina Byrne

Engineer: Ed Walker

The Voice: Doug Medlock

Music: The Elders