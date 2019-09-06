KC Forum: Blood,
2019-32
I host a public affairs radio show each Sunday morning from 6:30 to 7am on Q104 and KC102.
This week we learn about an urgent plea for blood donors. Women in Wyandotte County and Olathe
have two pregnancy clinics that offer free services and support. And Taking it to the Streets and
Scott LaMaster is all over the metro helping first responders as they turn up at various scenes.
Executive Producer: Cadie Connors
Associate Producer: Andreina Byrne
Engineer: Ed Walker
The Voice: Doug Medlock
Music: The Elders