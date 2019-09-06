New Arrowhead eats: Tank 7 BBQ and cheesy corn bread

Tank 7 bbq sauce

Ingredients:

Ketchup (Hunt’s Natural) 16 oz

Molasses .5 Cups

Sugar, Brown, Packed .5 Cups

Chili Powder 1 tsp

Paprika, Smoked 1 tsp

Onion Salt 1 tsp

Garlic, Granulated 1 tsp

Pepper, Black, Ground 1 tsp

Beer, Blvd, Tank 7 1 cup

Directions:

Place all ingredients into sauce pan and stir until fully incorporated.

Simmer for 20 minutes. Remove from heat, cool, and store in refrigerator for up to 7 days.

Cheesy Corn Bread

Ingredients:

Eggs, Shell, Whole, Whipped 10 each

Cream, Heavy 1 Quart

Corn, Kernel, Roasted 1#

Garlic, Minced 3 T

Chives, Chopped 2 ounces

Cheddar, Shredded 3 cups

Bread, Italian, Cubed 1.5#

Salt & Pepper to taste

Directions:

Cut bread into 2” cubes and set aside.

Whip eggs, then whisk in cream, garlic, salt & pepper, and chives.

Toss egg mixture with bread, corn, and shredded cheese until the cream mixture is fully incorporated and the corn and cheese are well dispersed.

Press mixture into a buttered, parchment lined sheet pan and bake at 350 for approximately 30 minutes or until golden brown and cooked through.

Cool bread cut into 4” squares.

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.