New Arrowhead eats: Tank 7 BBQ and cheesy corn bread

Posted 8:30 am, September 6, 2019, by

Tank 7 bbq sauce

Ingredients:

Ketchup (Hunt’s Natural) 16 oz

Molasses .5 Cups

Sugar, Brown, Packed .5 Cups

Chili Powder 1 tsp

Paprika, Smoked 1 tsp

Onion Salt 1 tsp

Garlic, Granulated 1 tsp

Pepper, Black, Ground 1 tsp

Beer, Blvd, Tank 7 1 cup

Directions:

Place all ingredients into sauce pan and stir until fully incorporated.

Simmer for 20 minutes. Remove from heat, cool, and store in refrigerator for up to 7 days.

 

Cheesy Corn Bread

Ingredients:

Eggs, Shell, Whole, Whipped 10 each

Cream, Heavy 1 Quart

Corn, Kernel, Roasted 1#

Garlic, Minced 3 T

Chives, Chopped 2 ounces

Cheddar, Shredded 3 cups

Bread, Italian, Cubed 1.5#

Salt & Pepper to taste

Directions:

Cut bread into 2” cubes and set aside.

Whip eggs, then whisk in cream, garlic, salt & pepper, and chives.

Toss egg mixture with bread, corn, and shredded cheese until the cream mixture is fully incorporated and the corn and cheese are well dispersed.

Press mixture into a buttered, parchment lined sheet pan and bake at 350 for approximately 30 minutes or until golden brown and cooked through.

Cool bread cut into 4” squares.

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.