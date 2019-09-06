New Arrowhead eats: Tank 7 BBQ and cheesy corn bread

Tank 7 bbq sauce
Ingredients:
Ketchup (Hunt’s Natural) 16 oz
Molasses .5 Cups
Sugar, Brown, Packed .5 Cups
Chili Powder 1 tsp
Paprika, Smoked 1 tsp
Onion Salt 1 tsp
Garlic, Granulated 1 tsp
Pepper, Black, Ground 1 tsp
Beer, Blvd, Tank 7 1 cup
Directions:
Place all ingredients into sauce pan and stir until fully incorporated.
Simmer for 20 minutes. Remove from heat, cool, and store in refrigerator for up to 7 days.
Cheesy Corn Bread
Ingredients:
Eggs, Shell, Whole, Whipped 10 each
Cream, Heavy 1 Quart
Corn, Kernel, Roasted 1#
Garlic, Minced 3 T
Chives, Chopped 2 ounces
Cheddar, Shredded 3 cups
Bread, Italian, Cubed 1.5#
Salt & Pepper to taste
Directions:
Cut bread into 2” cubes and set aside.
Whip eggs, then whisk in cream, garlic, salt & pepper, and chives.
Toss egg mixture with bread, corn, and shredded cheese until the cream mixture is fully incorporated and the corn and cheese are well dispersed.
Press mixture into a buttered, parchment lined sheet pan and bake at 350 for approximately 30 minutes or until golden brown and cooked through.
Cool bread cut into 4” squares.
More recipes:
Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX4 newscasts.
Click here to add your name to the list.