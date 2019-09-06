Jeep owner explains why he left it on sand at Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Dorian

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. -- A Jeep caught the attention of the nation Thursday as it was left on the sand at Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Dorian.

WGHP livestreamed video of the stranded Jeep on Facebook and, as of Thursday night, the video had been viewed more than 150,000 times.

The owner of the Jeep, who did not want to be identified, reached out to WMBF to explain how it got there.

He said his cousin rides a motorcycle and, because of the bad weather, he let his cousin borrow the Jeep.

"This morning he thought it would be cool to go on the beach and take a quick video of the sunrise before the storm came," the owner told WMBF.

The owner said he thinks his cousin went off a runoff because he was looking out the window and didn't realize it was in front of him.

His cousin called people trying to get the Jeep out but no one could help because of the conditions, the owner said.

"He avoided me for a good hour or two because he didn’t know what to say and then police actually came to the house," the owner told WMBF.

The owner said he hopes the Jeep isn't totaled but he thinks it probably is.

A tow company will get the Jeep off the beach when conditions improve.