Police recruits honor officers who died before them in the Union Station Massacre

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- June 17, 1933 is an infamous date in the city's history.

That's the date of the Union Station Massacre, when Kansas City gained a national reputation for organized crime.

On this day, two Kansas City police officers, an FBI agent and a police chief from Oklahoma were all gunned down in front of Union Station as part of a failed attempt to free mobster Frank Nash.

Police recruits took time Friday morning, Sept. 6, 2019, to honor the four fallen law enforcement officers killed 86 years ago. The class ran to the memorial and did push-ups to honor their memories.

Officers said it's important to never forget the sacrifices made by those who came before them. They said a tight bond among law enforcement is critical for their safety and security now more than ever.

"Just like KCPD, nationally, all law enforcement understands the sacrifices that are made, and we are always remembering those who have fallen and those that were here before us," Capt. Tim Hernandez, of the KCPD, said. "Including the McAlester, Oklahoma, police department and FBI, we are all one big family.

Paying tribute to officers killed in the line of duty is a team building tradition among police recruits.

"Out of the 750,000 law enforcement officers throughout the nation, we always remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice," Hernandez said.

So far this year, 85 law enforcement officers have been killed in the line of duty nation-wide, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.

As for the perpetrators of the Union Station Massacre, they didn't survive much longer than the officers. Vernon Miller was found dead a couple of months later. Police killed Pretty Boy Floyd in another shootout the next year. Adam Richetti was captured in the same incident and executed in 1938.