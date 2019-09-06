× Prisoner on the loose after escaping from Mercer County jail for the 2nd time

MERCER COUNTY, Mo. — Law enforcement officers are asking for the public’s help after an inmate at the Mercer County jail escaped from his confines for the second time.

Drake Kately, 27, escaped and is believed to be in the metro, according to a statement from Crime Stoppers. He is from the Kansas City area and was recently staying at the Healing House Inc., but he is no longer there.

Sheriff officials said they think Kately escaped around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 4 by tearing a hole in the back wall of his jail cell with a board and going up through the basement door, according to a report by KTTN.

The back wall is made out of a type of heavy screen, the report states. Officials do not know where Kately obtained the board.

Kately has several felony warrants, to include felon in possession of a firearm, escape, and probation violation for burglary in Jackson County.