× Semi strikes I-35 overpass in Kearney, drops massive tank in the street

KEARNEY, Mo. — Tanks for the traffic jam.

Eastbound 92 Highway was temporarily shut down on Friday morning, Sept. 6 as crews responded to a semi-truck that had struck the I-35 overpass. The semi lost its load, which ended with a massive tank lying in the street.

MoDOT tweeted a photo of the wreck at 8:05 a.m. In the picture, you can see responders standing next to the tank, which, on its side, towers twice as tall as the people.

Ten minutes after the first tweet, a crane arrived to remove the tank from the road, according to MoDOT. Bridge inspectors also arrived to assess damage to the bridge.

It’s unclear when the highway was opened back up.

Update: FYI, this is in Kearney, MO. A crane is on scene to get in position to remove the tank. pic.twitter.com/ZMKbxbuv66 — MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) September 6, 2019