You Matter: Local events happening during National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, in 2016 alone 45,000 people took their own lives.

To help end the stigma and help people remember that “you matter,” FOX4 has teamed up with multiple events in our surrounding communities.

Below you’ll find the full list of events and which member of the FOX4 team will be there.

Saturday, Sept. 7

RP You Matter Night at Ray-Pec High School

Pat McGonigle and Loren Halifax will emcee this event. Click or tap here to learn more.

Sunday, Sept. 8

Suicide Awareness Survivor Support Remembrance Walk at Loose Park

Matt Stewart will emcee this event. Click or tap here to learn more.

Sunday, Sept. 15

Speak Up Walk at Garmin Campus in Olathe, Kansas

Abby Eden will emcee this event. Click or tap here to learn more.

Friday, Sept. 20

ReDiscover Mental Health Gala Fundraiser in Lee’s Summit, Mo.

Mark Alford will emcee this event. Click or tap here to learn more.

Saturday, Sept. 21

Life Fest: A Mental Health Mixer at the Village at Briarcliff

Loren Halifax will emcee this event. Click or tap here to learn more.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Out of the Darkness Walk at Swope Park

Nick Vasos will emcee this event. Click or tap here to learn more.

Remember You Matter

If you are having suicidal thoughts, we urge you to get help immediately.

Go to a hospital, call 911 or call the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-SUICIDE (1-800-784-2433).

Click on the boxes below for our FOX 4 You Matter reports and other helpful phone numbers and resources.